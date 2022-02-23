LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $560-580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $597.26 million.LHC Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.600-$6.000 EPS.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut LHC Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.70.
NASDAQ:LHCG traded down $2.94 on Wednesday, hitting $120.96. The stock had a trading volume of 304,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,194. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. LHC Group has a 1-year low of $108.42 and a 1-year high of $223.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42.
In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,235,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $718,452,000 after buying an additional 214,388 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,550,000 after purchasing an additional 90,429 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,425,000 after acquiring an additional 21,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,927,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 89.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after purchasing an additional 50,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.
LHC Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LHC Group (LHCG)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.