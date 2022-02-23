NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $302.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.92 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. NuVasive updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.050-$2.350 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.05-2.35 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.25. 718,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,439. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NUVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

NuVasive announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical device company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,149,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,334,000 after buying an additional 698,360 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in NuVasive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,990 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in NuVasive by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,835 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

