CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) EVP Laurence H. Midler Sells 2,558 Shares

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $255,109.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE CBRE traded down $3.12 on Wednesday, reaching $96.05. 2,210,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,383. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.58.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $426,873,000. Amundi acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,212,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,671,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 357.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,567,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,755,000 after acquiring an additional 846,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.
About CBRE Group
CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.
