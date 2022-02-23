Zacks: Analysts Expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) to Announce $1.75 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80. Jacobs Engineering Group posted earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS.

J has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 33.0% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,595,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE J traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.51. 705,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,110. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1 year low of $111.84 and a 1 year high of $149.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.00%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

