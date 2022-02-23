Kin (KIN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.41 Million

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Kin has a total market cap of $73.05 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kin has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. One Kin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00159562 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.96 or 0.00199892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00043531 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001061 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00023193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,559.44 or 0.06917080 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,204,746,230 coins. The official website for Kin is www.kin.org . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Kin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

