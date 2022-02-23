PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives $201.23 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $201.23.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Erste Group cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.96 per share, for a total transaction of $467,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,226 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.72. 25,201,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,947,857. The company has a market capitalization of $117.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal has a 52-week low of $100.60 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

