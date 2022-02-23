Brokerages Set SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Target Price at $18.00

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCWX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SecureWorks by 43.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 100,901 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in SecureWorks in the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SecureWorks by 23.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SecureWorks in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SecureWorks by 15.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SecureWorks stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.13. 49,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,225. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average of $17.87. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 0.99.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SecureWorks (Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.