Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BCE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.63. BCE also reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BCE will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.68%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCE. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Shares of BCE traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,383. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $42.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.49. The firm has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 113.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 799,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,005,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in BCE by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 851,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,655,000 after buying an additional 72,301 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in BCE by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 52,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in BCE by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,025,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,566,000 after buying an additional 29,745 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in BCE by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 24,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

