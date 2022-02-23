Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.09 Billion

Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) will post sales of $94.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Apple’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.44 billion and the lowest is $90.80 billion. Apple posted sales of $89.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year sales of $396.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $386.70 billion to $408.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $422.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $413.16 billion to $434.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “top pick” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.48.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $4.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.07. 89,696,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,720,242. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.88. Apple has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,528,240,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Apple by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after buying an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Apple by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,558,000 after buying an additional 11,970,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 1,841.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $78,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

