$1.22 EPS Expected for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) to post $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. Dorman Products reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dorman Products.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.44 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DORM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Dorman Products by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 503,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,228,000 after buying an additional 151,396 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth about $16,014,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,149,000 after acquiring an additional 111,568 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 910,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $94,348,000 after acquiring an additional 109,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $477,049,000 after acquiring an additional 98,211 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DORM traded down $5.06 on Wednesday, hitting $90.44. The stock had a trading volume of 109,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,826. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $88.43 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Dorman Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dorman Products (DORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.