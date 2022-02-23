Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Daqo New Energy Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers. The polysilicon is further processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. Daqo New Energy Corp., formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited, is headquartered in Wanzhou, The People’s Republic of China. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.85.

Shares of NYSE DQ traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.09. 805,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.66. Daqo New Energy has a 1-year low of $34.47 and a 1-year high of $118.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,133,000 after buying an additional 954,938 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 423,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter worth $888,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

