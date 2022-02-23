Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) SVP Nicholas Walden Sells 4,882 Shares

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $44,328.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Infinera stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,372,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,337. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Infinera Co. has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.12.
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $400.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.
Infinera Company Profile (Get Rating)
Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.
