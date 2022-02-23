Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) SVP Nicholas Walden Sells 4,882 Shares

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $44,328.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Infinera stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,372,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,337. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Infinera Co. has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $400.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,403 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Infinera by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Infinera by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 9.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the third quarter worth $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

