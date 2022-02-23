Digital Fitness Hits One Day Volume of $7,279.00 (DEFIT)

Digital Fitness (CURRENCY:DEFIT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Digital Fitness has a total market cap of $638,301.28 and $7,279.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digital Fitness has traded 20% lower against the dollar. One Digital Fitness coin can now be purchased for about $0.0260 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00043472 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.31 or 0.06927942 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,917.56 or 0.99778158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00046577 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00049750 BTC.

Digital Fitness Profile

Digital Fitness’ total supply is 49,994,757 coins and its circulating supply is 24,525,131 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp

Digital Fitness Coin Trading

