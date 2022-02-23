Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.69.

LESL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of LESL traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,806,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,938. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. Leslie’s has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $31.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.90.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $184.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Leslie’s news, CEO Michael R. Egeck purchased 101,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,422.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Leslie’s by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

