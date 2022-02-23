Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 52,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $444,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 186,509 shares of company stock worth $1,594,773 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,662,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,472,000 after buying an additional 372,615 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,960,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,207,000 after purchasing an additional 304,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,204,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after acquiring an additional 334,832 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,006,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,986,000 after buying an additional 351,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,718,000 after purchasing an additional 33,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGMO stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $5.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,949. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The firm has a market cap of $783.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.28.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

