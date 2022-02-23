Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $256.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

In other news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total transaction of $1,208,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $119,889.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,905 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.69. 1,816,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,500. The company has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.47 and its 200 day moving average is $204.13. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $254.93.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

