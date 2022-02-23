Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.72-9.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.98. Marriott Vacations Worldwide also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.720-$9.650 EPS.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $165.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,901. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $137.13 and a 52-week high of $190.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.85 and a beta of 2.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is -183.05%.

VAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.67.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,931,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

