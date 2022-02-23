Brokerages Set MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Price Target at $29.56

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MD shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 59,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $1,583,570.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 239,122 shares of company stock valued at $6,478,687. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MD. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,359,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,241,000 after buying an additional 781,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,134,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,401,000 after purchasing an additional 514,072 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,314,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,771,000 after buying an additional 448,374 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in MEDNAX in the second quarter valued at about $10,777,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MEDNAX in the second quarter valued at about $9,386,000. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEDNAX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.42. 534,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. MEDNAX has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.05, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average is $27.66.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $498.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MEDNAX will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

About MEDNAX (Get Rating)

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.