$127.88 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) will report sales of $127.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $131.78 million and the lowest is $124.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy posted sales of $117.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year sales of $493.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $489.55 million to $496.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $550.09 million, with estimates ranging from $548.48 million to $552.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow U.S. Physical Therapy.

USPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Sidoti upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. CJS Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Shares of NYSE:USPH traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.66. 161,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,470. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $84.43 and a 1-year high of $143.67.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total transaction of $94,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $1,126,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Physical Therapy (Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

