Ark (ARK) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.15 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $107.02 million and approximately $5.15 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005681 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000225 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 135,304,115 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

