Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) will post $106.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $109.00 million. Clarus reported sales of $75.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year sales of $364.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $363.00 million to $366.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $451.20 million, with estimates ranging from $440.00 million to $471.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clarus.

Get Clarus alerts:

CLAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Clarus in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.24. The stock had a trading volume of 214,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,041. The company has a market capitalization of $785.63 million, a PE ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.33. Clarus has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $32.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Clarus by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,033,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,081,000 after purchasing an additional 165,582 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Clarus by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,813,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,608,000 after purchasing an additional 689,644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Clarus by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,607,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,557,000 after purchasing an additional 193,267 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Clarus by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,494,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,438,000 after purchasing an additional 702,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clarus by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,610,000 after buying an additional 214,357 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus (CLAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.