Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.740-$8.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.830-$1.990 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAA. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $212.45.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

NYSE MAA traded down $3.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.82. The stock had a trading volume of 375,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,444. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.27. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $131.45 and a twelve month high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 94.36%.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $326,738.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total value of $790,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,532,884. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.