Argon Trading 14.2% Lower This Week (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Argon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Argon has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. Argon has a total market capitalization of $602,525.26 and $51,060.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 80,550,331 coins and its circulating supply is 71,752,991 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

