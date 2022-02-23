Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Receives $21.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. TD Securities raised shares of Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of Range Resources stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.65. 13,433,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,392,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.73. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 143,642 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 10.6% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

