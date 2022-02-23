Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.22.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Argus cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,466. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $104.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.74 and its 200 day moving average is $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 293,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $28,019,372.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $1,108,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 886,686 shares of company stock valued at $83,663,860. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,102,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,022,000 after acquiring an additional 514,589 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $451,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

