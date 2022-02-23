Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.610-$3.610 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.48 billion-$30.48 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TAK. Jefferies Financial Group raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Takeda Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:TAK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.00. 1,144,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.28. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 12.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 23,176 shares during the period. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

