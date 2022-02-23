Brokerages Set TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target at $56.71

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.71.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TASK shares. Bank of America upgraded TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

TASK stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.75. 640,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,562. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TaskUs has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $85.49.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,132,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,981,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,869,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,712,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

