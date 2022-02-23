$36.25 Million in Sales Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) will post sales of $36.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.00 million. RBB Bancorp posted sales of $35.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $153.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $151.10 million to $156.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $164.50 million, with estimates ranging from $163.20 million to $165.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $36.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.95 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on RBB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 156.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 95.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.05. The stock had a trading volume of 42,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,304. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.29. The stock has a market cap of $430.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $29.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

