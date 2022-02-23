Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.400-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.40 billion-$36.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.76 billion.

Shares of HON traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.96. 3,581,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,673,193. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $178.80 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $231.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Honeywell International by 10.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

