BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

TSE:ZWH traded down C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$21.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,511. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$23.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.65. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$19.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.90.

