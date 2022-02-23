Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.780-$3.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

Ryerson stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.36. 228,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,236. The firm has a market cap of $935.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average of $23.93. Ryerson has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $30.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Ryerson by 400.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 14.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

