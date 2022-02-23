Contrasting RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) & Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) and Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get RingCentral alerts:

This table compares RingCentral and Global Blue Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RingCentral -17.54% -111.17% -9.06% Global Blue Group N/A N/A N/A

84.4% of RingCentral shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Global Blue Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of RingCentral shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Global Blue Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

RingCentral has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RingCentral and Global Blue Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RingCentral $1.18 billion 9.66 -$83.00 million ($2.84) -43.68 Global Blue Group $52.18 million 21.94 -$493.03 million N/A N/A

RingCentral has higher revenue and earnings than Global Blue Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for RingCentral and Global Blue Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RingCentral 0 3 17 1 2.90 Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

RingCentral presently has a consensus price target of $266.14, indicating a potential upside of 114.53%. Given RingCentral’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe RingCentral is more favorable than Global Blue Group.

Summary

RingCentral beats Global Blue Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

RingCentral Company Profile (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc. engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax. It sells its products under the RingCentral Professional, RingCentral Glip, and RingCentral Fax brands. The company was founded by Vlad Vendrow and Vladimir Shmunis in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, CA.

Global Blue Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, at the point of sale when shopping outside of their home country. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for point of sale, e-commerce dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Wangen-BrÃ¼ttisellen, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.