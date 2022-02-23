SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. SLR Investment posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SLR Investment.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLRC. Compass Point cut shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 404.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.77. The company had a trading volume of 92,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.96. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $750.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.21.

SLR Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLR Investment (SLRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.