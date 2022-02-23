Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Get Chimerix alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chimerix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.

Shares of CMRX stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.10. 1,356,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,005. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.12. Chimerix has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $443.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMRX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Chimerix by 21.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Chimerix by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Chimerix by 26.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Chimerix by 149.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chimerix (CMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.