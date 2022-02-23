HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €49.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €49.00 ($55.68) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HFG. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($95.45) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Oddo Bhf set a €88.00 ($100.00) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.10 ($106.93) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($128.41) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($87.50) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €88.31 ($100.35).

HelloFresh stock traded up €0.23 ($0.26) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €47.69 ($54.19). The company had a trading volume of 1,131,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of €47.74 ($54.25) and a 12-month high of €97.50 ($110.80). The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €59.24 and a 200 day moving average price of €75.82.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

