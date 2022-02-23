$1.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.39. Mr. Cooper Group posted earnings per share of $2.87 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 63.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year earnings of $5.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mr. Cooper Group.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $390,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.38. The stock had a trading volume of 901,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,892. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $52.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.83.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

