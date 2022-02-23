MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. cut their price objective on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in MediaAlpha by 53.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 400,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after buying an additional 140,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MediaAlpha by 19.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,359,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,226,000 after buying an additional 218,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in MediaAlpha by 53.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 21,227 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in MediaAlpha by 92.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the second quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAX traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 671,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,843. MediaAlpha has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $70.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.11.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

