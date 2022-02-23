BCE (NYSE:BCE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.581-$2.707 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.79 billion-$19.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.13 billion.

NYSE:BCE traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.73. 1,043,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. BCE has a one year low of $42.75 and a one year high of $53.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.49.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BCE will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.39%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. TD Securities lowered BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins raised their target price on BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,235,000 after buying an additional 44,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of BCE by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 917,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,798,000 after buying an additional 340,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

About BCE (Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.