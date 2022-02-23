Analysts Set Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) PT at $63.25

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.25.

CPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of CPE traded up $2.81 on Wednesday, reaching $53.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,445,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.34 and a 200 day moving average of $48.13. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $65.45.

In other news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $51,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $552,862,000 after buying an additional 5,512,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $349,212,000 after buying an additional 1,321,366 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,615,861 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $208,599,000 after buying an additional 153,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,432,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $197,995,000 after buying an additional 558,934 shares during the period. Finally, JB Investments Management LLC raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 3,183,470 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $150,419,000 after buying an additional 50,784 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

