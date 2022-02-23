Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives $121.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Gitlab from $144.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 282,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.20 per share, with a total value of $22,074,217.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 48,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.64 per share, with a total value of $3,643,626.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 965,645 shares of company stock valued at $75,333,309 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gitlab stock traded down $3.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.99. 976,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,163. Gitlab has a 52-week low of $53.13 and a 52-week high of $137.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.08.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $66.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.87 million. Equities analysts predict that Gitlab will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

