PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 23rd. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $105,319.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000560 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00035966 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00109634 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Profile

DOUGH is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 87,161,996 coins and its circulating supply is 14,782,646 coins. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

