MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.050-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $165.60 million-$165.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.20 million.MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.370-$4.370 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.20.

NASDAQ:MCFT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.64. The stock had a trading volume of 103,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,886. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $511.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.66. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $33.63.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 58.85%. The business had revenue of $159.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

