$98.47 Million in Sales Expected for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) will post $98.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $94.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.26 million. Guardant Health posted sales of $78.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year sales of $364.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $360.15 million to $369.03 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $481.04 million, with estimates ranging from $446.93 million to $507.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Guardant Health.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.11.

Guardant Health stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,350,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,430. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $169.43. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 0.66.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $424,718.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 996.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

