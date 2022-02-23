Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Casa Systems posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 81.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Casa Systems.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CASA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casa Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,312. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Casa Systems by 10.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Casa Systems by 5.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Casa Systems by 11.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Casa Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, Wi-Fi networks, and Casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

