Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Hits New 12-Month Low at $43.91

Shares of Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €43.91 ($49.90) and last traded at €45.27 ($51.44), with a volume of 262214 shares. The stock had previously closed at €45.60 ($51.82).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($71.59) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($60.23) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($64.77) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €94.50 ($107.39).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €55.48 and its 200-day moving average price is €66.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.26.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

