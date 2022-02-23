Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Receives $11.42 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.42.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INO. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,524,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.49. The firm has a market cap of $624.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.43. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. 36.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

