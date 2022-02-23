Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 107.50 ($1.46).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.22) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Marston's alerts:

Shares of Marston’s stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 78 ($1.06). 1,040,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,982. Marston’s has a 1 year low of GBX 63.75 ($0.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 105.50 ($1.43). The stock has a market capitalization of £494.65 million and a P/E ratio of 3.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 78.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.33, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.