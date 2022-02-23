Analysts Set SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) PT at $19.31

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.31.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Compass Point lowered SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

SLRC traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $17.77. 92,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average is $18.96. The company has a market cap of $750.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.21. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $20.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SLR Investment by 404.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLR Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

