Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) to Post $2.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) will announce $2.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.25. Bath & Body Works reported earnings of $3.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full-year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bath & Body Works.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

BBWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.53.

NYSE:BBWI traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,068,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,392,076. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.33 and its 200-day moving average is $65.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.11%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bath & Body Works (BBWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.