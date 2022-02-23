Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.05

Shares of Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.05 and last traded at $18.51, with a volume of 84706 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asahi Kasei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.36.

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates as a holding company which provides monitoring, planning, and strategic management to its subsidiaries and affiliates. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Materials, Homes, Health Care, and Others. The Materials segment includes caustic soda, chlorine, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, adipic acid, polyethylene, polystyrene, and other petrochemicals.

